North Carolina’s K.J. Sails (9) breaks up a pass intended for Miami’s Jeff Thomas during the first half of the Hurricanes’ victory Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s K.J. Sails (9) breaks up a pass intended for Miami’s Jeff Thomas during the first half of the Hurricanes’ victory Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. Gerry Broome/Associated Press
North Carolina’s K.J. Sails (9) breaks up a pass intended for Miami’s Jeff Thomas during the first half of the Hurricanes’ victory Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. Gerry Broome/Associated Press

College Sports

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas playing key role for undefeated Miami

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 1:29 PM

Former East St. Louis High School football star Jeff Thomas is hitting his stride as a freshman receiver with the Miami Hurricanes.

Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, has touchdown catches in each of Miami’s last two games – victories over Syracuse on Oct. 21 and at North Carolina on Saturday.

Thomas had a career-high 78-yard scoring catch to put Miami ahead 14-6 in its 24-19 victory over North Carolina that lifted the Hurricanes’ record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Against Syracuse, Thomas had a 48-yard touchdown reception in a 27-19 victory. Both throws came from junior quarterback Malik Rosier.

Thomas has 11 catches for 249 yards this season, an average of 22.6 yards per reception. He had a career-high three catches for 101 yards against North Carolina.

The Hurricanes will play host to Virginia Tech (7-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Thomas announced his decision to attend Miami on Feb. 1. He was the No. 8-ranked receiver in the nation and was rated the 57th-best player in the country overall, according to rivals.com.

Thomas received offers from about every Division I program in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Louisville.

Thomas had 177 receptions for 3,532 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career at East St. Louis. He was named Most Valuable Player in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 1 when he had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns as Team Armour defeated Team Highlight 24-21 in Orlando, Fla.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft

    Former Belleville West and University of Wyoming running back Brian Hill was not selected in the second or third rounds of the 2017 NFL draft. He will have to wait for Day 3 on Saturday.

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft 1:52

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft
Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois 3:35

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois
East St. Louis LB signs with Illinois football 1:19

East St. Louis LB signs with Illinois football

View More Video