Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas playing key role for undefeated Miami

Former East St. Louis High School football star Jeff Thomas is hitting his stride as a freshman receiver with the Miami Hurricanes.
Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, has touchdown catches in each of Miami’s last two games – victories over Syracuse on Oct. 21 and at North Carolina on Saturday.
Thomas had a career-high 78-yard scoring catch to put Miami ahead 14-6 in its 24-19 victory over North Carolina that lifted the Hurricanes’ record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Against Syracuse, Thomas had a 48-yard touchdown reception in a 27-19 victory. Both throws came from junior quarterback Malik Rosier.
Thomas has 11 catches for 249 yards this season, an average of 22.6 yards per reception. He had a career-high three catches for 101 yards against North Carolina.
The Hurricanes will play host to Virginia Tech (7-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Thomas announced his decision to attend Miami on Feb. 1. He was the No. 8-ranked receiver in the nation and was rated the 57th-best player in the country overall, according to rivals.com.
Thomas received offers from about every Division I program in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Louisville.
Thomas had 177 receptions for 3,532 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career at East St. Louis. He was named Most Valuable Player in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 1 when he had three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns as Team Armour defeated Team Highlight 24-21 in Orlando, Fla.
