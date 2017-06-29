She’s the 2017 softball player of the year — and there’s still room to grow

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 East junior is BND Large-School Softball Player of the Year Pause 0:54 Dupo senior is BND Small-School Softball Player of the Year 3:03 Nashville baseball coach after super-sectional loss 1:32 O'Fallon baseball gets regional win over East 1:19 Civic Memorial baseball downs Waterloo in regional thriller 0:33 Boze blasts two to help Lancers softball to regional title 1:51 West baseball coach after regional loss to Edwardsville 1:21 Marissa wins sectional softball title behind Combs 0:28 West softball senior Kiri Evans robs Edwardsville of a hit 1:26 Waterloo baseball beats Columbia in regional semifinal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Belleville East catcher Alex Boze talks about her junior year as a Lancer and what she expects from her senior year. dholtmann@bnd.com

Belleville East catcher Alex Boze talks about her junior year as a Lancer and what she expects from her senior year. dholtmann@bnd.com