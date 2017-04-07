Stetson Hairston named boys basketball coach at East St. Louis

Former Belleville East High School and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale basketball standout Stetson Hairston has been named the new head boys basketball coach at East St. Louis High School.
The announcement of Hairston’s hiring came on Friday afternoon from East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver
Hairston, an assistant coach at the college level for the past 12 years, most recently at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville for the past two years, takes over the coaching duties at East St. Louis from Phillip Gilbert, who was ousted as Flyers coach after two years.
