January 1, 2017 3:23 PM

East St. Louis’ Thomas is named MVP of All-American game

East St. Louis Flyers’ all-America receiver Jeff Thomas was named MVP of the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday after a huge performance.

With 8:30 left in the game, Thomas broke the Under Armour record for receiving yards in a game with 123. His day included a 44-yard catch and run touchdown as he helped his team to a 24-21 victory. The record he broke belonged to former Flyer Terry Hawthorne who had 120 yards in 2009.

“It feels real good, like, I never knew that was going to happen,” Thomas told Cory Bender of scout.com. “It’s just a blessing, I keep being blessed and I’m thankful for it.”

Thomas’ performance comes just a few weeks after he helped East St. Louis to its eighth state championship.

State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

The community on Monday celebrated the East St. Louis Senior High School football team after it won the IHSA Class 7A state football championship. The Flyers on Saturday defeated Plainfield North 26-13 at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium to co

Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win

University of Missouri recruit Rey Estes connected with All-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas on a touchdown pass with three seconds left to give East St. Louis a second round playoff win over Glenbard North at Clyde C Jordan Stadium Saturday.

