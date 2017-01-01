East St. Louis’ Thomas is named MVP of All-American game

East St. Louis Flyers’ all-America receiver Jeff Thomas was named MVP of the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday after a huge performance.
With 8:30 left in the game, Thomas broke the Under Armour record for receiving yards in a game with 123. His day included a 44-yard catch and run touchdown as he helped his team to a 24-21 victory. The record he broke belonged to former Flyer Terry Hawthorne who had 120 yards in 2009.
“It feels real good, like, I never knew that was going to happen,” Thomas told Cory Bender of scout.com. “It’s just a blessing, I keep being blessed and I’m thankful for it.”
Thomas’ performance comes just a few weeks after he helped East St. Louis to its eighth state championship.
Credit Thomas for taking that the distance
