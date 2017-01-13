Ice storm prompts Cardinals to cancel first day of Winter Warm-Up

Due to inclement weather, flight cancellations and treacherous road conditions, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday morning that they have canceled the first day of the annual Winter Warm-Up, which was scheduled for Saturday at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.
At this point, the balance of the Winter Warm-Up weekend planned for Sunday and Monday remain as scheduled. However, the Cardinals will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether anything should be adjusted due to the ice storm that is impacting the region.
“We are very disappointed that we need to cancel the first day of the Warm-Up,” said Belleville West graduate Michael Hall, executive director of Cardinals Care and vice president of Community Relations. “With a little help from Mother Nature, we look forward to welcoming fans to Sunday and Monday activities at the Warm-Up as we kick off the 2017 season by helping kids in our community.”
Fans who purchased autograph tickets for Saturday will be refunded. Fans who purchased passes for the weekend will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the 2017 baseball season for every pass purchased (adult and kids passes).
Fans who purchased vouchers online will receive their complimentary ticket vouchers, while fans who purchased by other means may claim their voucher at the Busch Stadium ticket windows starting Tuesday, or by mailing their passes to the Cardinals ticket office, Attn. Winter Warm-Up, 700 Clark Street, St. Louis, Mo., 63102.
Fans who seek to redeem their vouchers via mail should include a return mailing address. For complete schedule, details and other updates, fans should visit the Cardinals web site.
Players scheduled to sign autographs at the Winter Warm-Up on Sunday include Greg Garcia, Marco Gonzales, Kolten Wong, Carson Kelly, Carlos Martinez, Randal Grichuk, Aledmys Diaz, Stephen Piscotty and Luke Weaver, among others. Monday autographs will be signed by Mike Leake, Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Jhonny Peralta, Lance Lynn and Matt Carpenter, as well as manager Mike Matheny.
Fans must have purchased autograph tickets to receive an autograph.
Entrance to the Warm-Up is $40 for fans 16 and over and $10 for kids 5 to 15. Kids under 5 are free.
The 59th annual St. Louis Baseball Writers Dinner, set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Union Station Hotel, will be held as scheduled.
