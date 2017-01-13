It’s getting close: Ice expected to arrive for morning commute

6:45 a.m.: Numerous school districts and government offices in the region are closed for Friday. Before driving, make a call to the office or check its website to see if it’s even open for the day.
6:30 a.m.: It appeared road crews were on offense as the weather approached. Motorists reported that salt trucks were being seen on roads across the region. Commuters said salt was visible on many roads.
6:20 a.m.: An ice storm warning was to go into effect 9 a.m. Friday and last until noon Sunday in the St. Louis region, including the metro-east, according to the National Weather Service. The area could see one-quarter to one-half of an inch of ice, the advisory said early Friday.
The skies were overcast at 6:20 a.m. in the metro-east with a temperature lingering around 28. The National Weather Service reported that freezing rain was likely to come mainly after 7 a.m.
