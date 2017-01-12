These are the schools that will be closed Friday

Several metro-east school districts will be closed Friday because of the expected ice storm.
The districts include Althoff Catholic High School, Belleville District 118 and District 201, Collinsville District 10, Central School District 104, Dupo District 196, East St. Louis District 189, Edwardsville District 7, Gibault Catholic High School, Granite City School District, Harmony Emge District 175, Mascoutah District 19, Millstadt CCSD 160, Nashville District 49, O’Fallon Districts 90 and 203, Red Bud District 132, Ss. Peter and Paul in Collinsville, Smithton School District 130, St. Clare in O’Fallon, St. James Catholic in Millstadt, Triad Community District 2, Waterloo School District 5, and Zion Lutheran School in Belleville.
The above are part of an incomplete list. KTVI Channel 2 has a full list of school closings in the St. Louis and metro-east regions.
