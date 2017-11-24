An online trade rumor suggests the Cardinals are interested in Jose Abreu.
Cardinals connected to White Sox slugger in new rumor

November 24, 2017

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to look for an impact bat to upgrade their offense this offseason, one internet rumor suggests the team go after Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu.

Abreu, who is projected to make roughly $37 million during the next two seasons, was an all-star and Rookie of the Year in 2014. In four years in the majors, he has 124 career homers, a career batting average of .301 and a career OPS of .883. He’s received MVP votes in three of his four big-league seasons while playing for a team that’s failed to finish .500 at any point in his tenure.

MLBTradeRumors.com says the Cardinals have enough depth to pay a premium for Abreu and still potentially have enough players and payroll space to swing another big move.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Cardinals had made a formal offer for Miami Marlins outfield Giancarlo Stanton that included pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara. The Cardinals have been viewed as the favorite to land Stanton because they have both the prospects to give up and new television revenue to handle the $285 million he’s still owed for the next 10 seasons.

