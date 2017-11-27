Stanton gives Marlins list of acceptable trade partners

Giancarlo Stanton has shared information with the Miami Marlins that may bring some closure to several of the teams reported to be contenders for his services, the St. Louis Cardinals included.
The newly-minted National League MVP and prize of this year's offseason has provided the Marlins a list of teams to which he would accept a trade, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.
The only team known to be on his list of acceptable trade partners is the defending National League Champion, Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Morsi. Stanton graduated from Notre Dame High School in Shermon Oaks, California, which is little more than 15 miles from Dodger Stadium.
At more than $242 million, the Dodgers already had the highest payroll in baseball as of Opening Day 2017. There have been no known talks between Los Angeles and the Marlins.
It's not likely the Marlins will make the rest of Stanton's list known, since narrowing the field of potential suitors would compromise their ability to maximize their return. Still, the list could potentially expedite a deal as the teams he's rejected back away from the negotiating table.
Marlins' ownership, headed by former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter, has made public its intent to shed $50 million worth of payroll, a goal most easily achieved by divesting of Stanton's considerable contract that will pay the 28-year-old outfielder $285 million over the next 10 seasons.
Because of new television revenues and their wealth of minor league prospects, the St. Louis Cardinals have been widely viewed as the Marlins' best potential trade partner. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, has confirmed that the team’s top offseason priority is the middle-of-the-lineup slugger.
Sources: Giancarlo Stanton’s camp has given #Marlins a list of teams to which he would accept trades. #Dodgers are among them. To this point, Stanton has not formally rejected any trades. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2017
The Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants are the only teams to have made official offers for Stanton.
But Stanton, whose 59 home runs and 132 RBIs were both big-league bests, can veto any trade. Rumors persisted early in the offseason that Stanton would reject a trade to either St. Louis or Boston, though he has since said he his "mind remains wide open."
ESPN baseball writer Jerry Crasnick has reported other teams are in pursuit of Stanton, including "mystery teams," but believes the market will be clear by the end of MLB's Winter Meetings, which begin Dec. 10.
Rumors also have connected the Cardinals to Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson, Kansas City free agents Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas and, most recently, the White Sox Jose Abreu.
A couple of MLB teams have gotten the sense there could be a resolution to the Giancarlo Stanton situation by the winter meetings Dec. 10. (Either the #Marlins trade him by then, or interested teams determine it's time to branch out and more actively explore their Plan B's).— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 27, 2017
