St. Louis Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP
St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals ship outfielder Piscotty to A’s

News-Democrat

December 13, 2017 11:38 PM

Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals have sent outfielder Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland A’s for two minor leaguers.

The minor leaguers were not identified.

It’s the second major trade of the day for the Cardinals, who earlier Wednesday completed a deal with the Marlins to bring outfielder Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.

Piscotty, once a top prospect in the Cardinals system, signed a $33.5 million extension prior to the 2017 season. But he struggled in 2017, a season in which he hit just .235 with 9 homers.

Both numbers were significantly down from 2016, when he hit .273 with 22 home runs.

