Cardinals ship outfielder Piscotty to A’s

Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals have sent outfielder Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland A’s for two minor leaguers.
The minor leaguers were not identified.
It’s the second major trade of the day for the Cardinals, who earlier Wednesday completed a deal with the Marlins to bring outfielder Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis.
Piscotty, once a top prospect in the Cardinals system, signed a $33.5 million extension prior to the 2017 season. But he struggled in 2017, a season in which he hit just .235 with 9 homers.
Both numbers were significantly down from 2016, when he hit .273 with 22 home runs.
Sources: A’s are in agreement on a trade to acquire Stephen Piscotty. Two minors leaguers go to cards in deal.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2017
