Times, they were a changing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but life goes on

A lot has changed in one year.

Think of what I was doing this time last year?

Before coronavirus, or at least before we started paying attention.

It seems like yesterday but forever ago.

I read and heard about a coronavirus overseas but did not take it seriously until Jan. 21 when the United States announced its first case. A few days later, on Jan. 24, a second case was confirmed. The woman was traveling back to Chicago from China.

One year ago, in January, I was making plans to travel to Florida for spring training. The Cardinals-Red Sox were scheduled to play in Fort Myers in March. We hoped to spend a few days with my brother, Bill, at his winter home in Florida. Fortunately, we delayed making flight arrangements.

The Blues were defending their Stanley Cup championship. After a sluggish start, they were starting to reclaim their swagger. Two Stanley Cups? Sure. I believed. I also believed Alex Pietrangelo would be signed to a long-term contract. It’s just a matter of time, I thought.

Was it only a year ago that the NHL All Star game was in St. Louis?

I went to the Blues/NHL Alumni game in Maryland Heights with my friend, Tim. We saw 80-year-old Red Berenson score a goal, and tough guy Cam Janssen get into a staged fight.

The skills competition of the NHL All-Star Game was one of the most enjoyable events I ever watched on TV. But I’m a homer. I think Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis are great ambassadors of the game. Wayne Gretzky was there. The Tkachuk Family, too. St Louis was Hockey Town, for a night.

My column last January was about how I enjoy looking at photos of families, children and grandchildren online– as long as I’m not in the photos myself. I was poking fun at myself. Everybody is posing for photos and everyone looks so posed and poised. Not me, though. There I am. Smile, will you? Hands clenched. Take the photo. Hurry.

One year ago, I was looking forward to the Cardinals Opening Day in early April. The old St. Louis Browns (Baltimore Orioles) were coming to town. The Browns moved to Baltimore in 1954 and became the Orioles. That was before me. Gramps never forgave them.

It was mid-March when I woke up and realized the coronavirus pandemic was serious stuff. St. Pat’s Day parades were being canceled. Restaurants were closing temporarily. Work-from-home was the new norm.

Still, I figured I’d see a baseball game in summer, maybe.

Maybe a fall vacation to the East Coast.

Toilet paper, 2020 holidays, Blues, masks

There were rumors of a toilet paper shortage. I was hitting Target early morning to add to my healthy stock. I had made up my mind. One-per-person rules meant I had to make several trips to my car and back. I could do without many things. Toilet paper wasn’t one of them. Yes, I was part of the problem

The holidays to end 2020 were smaller, with fewer family members. Still nice, but just not the same. We welcomed a new year, with high hopes that 2021 is better than 2020. Fingers are crossed. I still have plenty of toilet paper in stock.

The Blues season will start in less than a week. I’m excited, but still trying to figure out what happened in the bubble to end last season. Pietrangelo is in Las Vegas. I’m a Blues fan. Of course, we can it all again this year!

One year later, it sems like yesterday but forever ago. It’s time to put my gaiter on. Go to the store. Stay 6 feet apart. Let’s go outside to talk, though. I still can’t hear or understand you with this mask on.

My daily checklist in COVID-19 times

A year later, I am comfortable wearing a mask in public. Every day. Everywhere. I wear a mask whenever I go to stores, cleaners, doctor, work, or restaurants for another carryout meal. I can’t get into most public places without one.

Checklist:

Keys

Wallet

Phone

Mask

Good to go!

Life goes on, but it’s different than it was a year ago.