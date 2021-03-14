Metro-East Living

Post-COVID life can’t come fast enough, and here are tips for the return to ‘normal’

By Terry Mackin For the News Democrat

Someday, we will turn on the TV news and not see stock videos of people getting shots in the arm.

We will go to restaurants, bars, receptions and parties. Sit wherever there is seating or space available. Six feet apart, but only if you choose to be.

Sit at the bar, and have a beer, wine or soda, and watch a ballgame on the big screen.

Maskless. Have a conversation and not feel like I am Mumbles the Monster talking to Charlie Brown’s teacher.

Sneeze or cough and not clear the room.

I don’t know when that magical day will return. We are being vaccinated. In the meantime, while large indoor gatherings are on hold, we have time to refresh our social skills and etiquette.

We may need to add a little polish and shine to our social shoes.

It has been more than a year since we have gathered without restrictions. Many of us have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We may be rusty on how we act and talk to one another, socially.

A dozen tips for preparation for our eventual return to mainstream someday:

Etiquette and manners after COVID

Enough about clothes and style, and let’s move on to old-fashioned etiquette and manners:

Profile Image of Terry Mackin
Terry Mackin
Terry Mackin writes a monthly column for the Belleville News-Democrat. He is a former BND reporter who now works as a spokesman for Illinois American Water.
