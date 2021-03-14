Post-COVID life can’t come fast enough, and here are tips for the return to ‘normal’

Someday, we will turn on the TV news and not see stock videos of people getting shots in the arm.

We will go to restaurants, bars, receptions and parties. Sit wherever there is seating or space available. Six feet apart, but only if you choose to be.

Sit at the bar, and have a beer, wine or soda, and watch a ballgame on the big screen.

Maskless. Have a conversation and not feel like I am Mumbles the Monster talking to Charlie Brown’s teacher.

Sneeze or cough and not clear the room.

I don’t know when that magical day will return. We are being vaccinated. In the meantime, while large indoor gatherings are on hold, we have time to refresh our social skills and etiquette.

We may need to add a little polish and shine to our social shoes.

It has been more than a year since we have gathered without restrictions. Many of us have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We may be rusty on how we act and talk to one another, socially.

A dozen tips for preparation for our eventual return to mainstream someday:

We may need to examine our COVID wardrobes. I’m not going to give female readers fashion advice. I’m not qualified. You can wear black yoga pants anywhere, whenever. That’s your call. I am going to focus on guys because I am one.

Guys: You should not wear black yoga pants.

Shave that little mustache.

Eventually, you are going to have to lose the sweatpants.

Ballcaps are accepted.

Start working on wearing jeans again. Or try some Dockers. Best thing about Dockers is they fit larger than the size on the sticker. The only pants that seem to expand with my waistline.

Etiquette and manners after COVID

Enough about clothes and style, and let’s move on to old-fashioned etiquette and manners:

Take it easy on the handshakes, hugs and kisses on the cheek. Some folks will be more comfortable than others so let it phase in gradually. Elbow bumps are OK, temporarily. Annoying long-term, though.

Tip your waitress or bartender.

Don't eat from others' plates.

Watch talking to yourself.

In the meantime, while wearing a mask, make sure it covers your nose.

I know “One Size Fits All” is a big lie. Don’t talk out loud to the TV behind the bar. You are in public and not at home.