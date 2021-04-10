What would your walk-up song be as an MLB player? I’ve zeroed in on a few options

I’m at the old Busch Stadium. The old concrete bowl. Astro Turf grass. I miss that old stadium.

From the stadium’s public address system, “Up to bat ... Terry Mackin.”

It’s time for my walk-up song. The walk-up song serves as inspiration for the crowd. It provides fans with insight into my personality and musical tastes.

Crank it up!

Of course, I’m not coming to bat. During our COVID break, there has been plenty of daydream time. One of my favorites is when I’m coming to bat in an important baseball game.

What’s my walk-up song?

A walk-up song should be recognizable, right? That eliminates some of my favorite songs by the Avett Brothers, Uncle Tupelo. John Prine. Sam Bush. Songs that sound great on my car radio and headphones. But they may not sound right to 40,000 baseball fans, young and old, at old Busch stadium.

One Shining Moment?

The song’s reserved for NCAA basketball, not an old guy’s baseball daydreams.

Here are some walk-up song possibilities:

Red, Sammy Hagar (1977)

I want Red. There’s no substitute for Red. Red. That was my Grandpa’s nickname for me. I don’t go to a Cardinals game without thinking about sitting in the $1.75 general admission seats at the top of old Busch Stadium, near the open arches on the roof and wild birds trying to steal a piece of my popcorn.

Baba O’Riley, The Who (1971)

If you grew up in the 1970s, and listened to KSHE-95 on your car’s FM converter, there’s a permanent, soft spot for The Who.

I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), The Four Tops (1965)

Next to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” as a good-time, sing along song.

Midnight Train to Georgia, Gladys Knight and the Pips (1973)

One of those songs that makes you want to sing along, a little bit, no matter where you are or who you are with.

Bright Side of the Road, Van Morrison (1979)

Some fans may prefer the popular “Brown Eyed Girl,” but this song has some spunk in it.

Amie, Pure Prairie League (1975)

If fans can sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” in the Enterprise Center at Blues games, fans can sing this personal favorite country-rock song in the old Busch Stadium.

The Fire Inside, Bob Seger (1991)

An under-rated, 30-year old song. Great beat. There’s a hard moon risin’ on the streets tonight…There’s a reckless feeling in your heart as you head out tonight ...”

Jackson 5, Mama’s Pearl (1971)

Take me back to St. Philip’s Grade School in East St. Louis. Diamond 2. Thick, wool unforms and P.F Flyers on hot summer evenings. Hit one to the outfield canal that seemed a mile away. End the night with a rainbow sno-cone and red licorice rope, win or lose.

You Can Call Me Al, Paul Simon (1986)

Graceland is one of my favorite, all-time albums. Yes, album. I bought the vinyl version when it came out 35 years ago. Still have it somewhere.

Twist and Shout, Beatles (1964)

This song was a hit back when Ken Boyer hit a grand slam for the Cards in the World Series against the Yankees and I became a Cardinals fan forever.

American Girl, Tom Petty (1976)

There are a dozen songs from Petty that I could use but this is my favorite.

Fly Me to The Moon, Frank Sinatra (1964)

For my Dad.

Sweet Emotion, Aerosmith (1975)

Summer 1977. Citizen’s Park in Belleville. American Legion Hilgards baseball game under the lights. Friends watching the game beyond the left field fence, car stereo blazing, encouraging you to stay focused and laughing like teenagers without a care in the world except to get to Naugles later.

Badlands, Bruce Springsteen (1978)

“Born to Run“ and “Thunder Road” are two great Boss songs. There are many more. But “Badlands “ will get you out of your seat. “Poor man wanna be rich, rich man wanna be king, and a king ain’t satisfied ‘til he rules everything.”

Mack the Knife, Bobby Darin (1959)

Great title. It was the country’s top song in the year the year I was born and 23-year-old Bob Gibson’s rookie year.