From sweatpants to tennis shoes, working from home during COVID has pluses, minuses

I’ve learned about myself while working from home the past 14 months.

I’ve learned that I prefer working from the office every day.

I’ve learned I am productive at home. All I need is a working computer and cell phone. But I miss the people.

I’ve learned, in my next life, I could be a watch dog. You can’t sneak past me. The mailman. UPS driver. Amazon Prime driver. Trash trucks on Mondays. I know their schedule. If they are late, I get fidgety. It gets a little boring at home.

I’ve learned Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels are a great daytime snack. If I start eating them, it’s a challenge to stop. I’ve learned the best energy drink is a cold glass of Oberweis chocolate milk, from the old-fashioned glass bottle.

I’ve learned I am good with 30-minute video meetings. But an hour challenges my limited attention span.

I’ve learned to turn my video camera off if a meeting lasts longer than 30 minutes, or I risk getting caught not paying attention.

I’ve learned a good name for my life story or rock band: Easily Distracted.

I’ve learned that a 30-minute walk or bike ride helps break up the day and keeps me attentive.

I’ve learned to work without the radio or TV news playing in the background. It’s better for my blood pressure.

I’ve learned if a bowl of candy is in my walkway pattern, I will grab a piece on each trip. If it’s not in my walkway pattern, I won’t go out of my way for a mini Hershey bar.

I’ve learned to avoid eating a big breakfast or lunch because the temptation to sit on the couch and moan or take a nap is too great.

I’ve learned the time of day my neighbors walk their dogs. If I don’t see them a day or two, I wonder what happened to them.

I’ve learned I’m better off waking up, taking a shower and getting dressed every day, like it’s a normal workday. I am not one of those home workers who can roll out of bed and onto the computer in their jammies.

I’ve learned I can go about 35 consecutive weeks and wear only sweatpants.

I’ve learned there are few better feelings than putting on a regular pair of pants and they fit around the waist.

I’ve learned I can go one year straight and wear only tennis shoes.

I’ve learned I can shop online and receive just about anything I want. But I still like going to a store occasionally and trying clothes on before buying them.

I’ve learned a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a good breakfast. Creamy peanut butter only. Strawberry jelly. White bread.

I’ve learned, after 14 months, when the audio mute on my computer is on or off. I think that’s a good title for a movie or song about 2020-21 — “Mac — your mute is on.”

Good days, bad days during coronavirus

I’ve learned, while working from home, there are good days and bad days. Days when I feel like the luckiest guy in the world to be allowed to work from home, and days when I want to climb the walls.

I’ve learned there are days when I feel like talking to the hundreds of sports bobbleheads in my office and days when they are talking to me — I swear.

I’ve learned I am ready to return to the office full-time whenever it is safe and allowed. Until then, I’ll keep an eye on my mute button and take it easy on the Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Oberweis chocolate milk.