I’m ready to resume our card club gathering. Can you provide some planning advice?

Q. I started a card club with some of the ladies in my neighborhood before COVID started. We have decided to start meeting again.

In the past, we have played cards and then had coffee and dessert, but I thought since we haven’t been able to see each other for quite some time, it would be nice if I set it up so that we could eat something before we play cards. That way, we could have time to talk and catch up because we don’t do a lot of talking once we start playing cards (we take it seriously, I guess). I am not sure about how to do this, though. I thought it would be simple and easy but my mind is in a whirl and I hope you can help me to keep it simple but proper.

I can’t do a sit-down meal type thing because the card tables to play cards will already be set up, so could I call it “An Afternoon Tea Buffet” when I call to invite them?

A. Your afternoon tea buffet idea is excellent; however, you are not required to add the word, “buffet” to the title of your tea. How you choose to logistically conduct your “Afternoon Tea” is your choice. If you would like to elaborate briefly regarding your plan to have a light buffet when you call them, is your choice. Or you can wait until your guests arrive to briefly explain your “modus operandi”.

Q: I could use my dining room table as an all around buffet table with the tea tray set up on one end. I could keep some of the chairs in that room around the edges and there is also seating in my closed in porch. Or should I set up a long table in the closed in porch as a buffet table?

A. I would suggest you set up your buffet in whichever room has the most space. This will enable your guests to socialize with more of your guests at one time.

Q: Is it okay if I don’t necessarily want them to get food and then find a chair to sit down in because then they will just be talking to those in that room?

A. Yes, the type of food you serve will be one of the keys in making this happen. See my answer to your next question.

Q. Do I have to be the tea server the entire time or can I serve them the first cup and they do their own refills so I have the chance to mix and mingle as well?

A. While I love hot tea, I also like iced tea, especially in these hot and humid days of summer. It is perfectly proper to serve Iced Tea at a “tea.” In case there are some guests who are not iced tea fans, you could also offer lemonade which is a great favorite for summer and actually for teas. I would suggest several iced tea pitchers on a serving tray surrounded by either pre-poured glasses or glasses pre-filled with ice.

The iced tea could be on one end of the table and the same presentation for lemonade at the other end to balance the table presentation. Guests could simply pick up a glass of their beverage choice. This would eliminate your obligation to serve the hot tea yourself, or the need to hire someone, or ask one of your guests to take a turn serving. Either of these options would allow you to have more time socializing with your guests and it would be very easy for them to refill their glasses. Having a couple more pitchers of each beverage in your refrigerator would also save a lot of time in refilling.

Q. I don’t have any kind of lap trays so then the question becomes what kind of food should I serve so they don’t need to sit down to eat it?

A. First of all, lap trays or vintage snack and beverage trays are not necessary. The key is to serve “finger” and “one-bite” food delicacies. Do not serve items which would require a fork nor a plate and do not have them as a part of your buffet. If you do, what seems to occur is that some of your guests will pick up a plate, fill it, grab a beverage and then look for a chair to sit on and eat from their plate and an end table on which to place their beverage. Consequently, there is not going to be a lot of socializing taking place.

Suggested food items: A fruit tray with whole (preferably-stemmed) strawberries, bite-size chunks of cantaloupe, honeydew and watermelon. You can place a decorated pick in each item on the tray before placing it on the table or you may choose to have decorative toothpicks available in a serving glass either in the center of tray or directly next to it.

Be sure there are easily identifiable waste dishes available on the edges of the table for toothpick refuge. A “swirl” of decorative cocktail napkins should be placed around the table. It is then merely a matter of the guest selecting a beverage and a cocktail napkin, to be held in one hand, allowing the guest to use the other hand to select a one-bite food item with a pick, eat it and place the pick in the waste container.

A cheese tray with a variety of bite-size chunks of cheese. A serving tray with chunk size cold sausages. Same presentation for all as the fruit tray.

A two- or three-tiered serving tray with small savory sandwiches such as cucumber, smoked turkey, smoked salmon or individual serving trays for each.

A two- or three-tiered serving tray with a variety of breads cut into no-larger-than one inch squares or small flower shapes. Nut bread or banana or cranberry are good choices. If you like, you could add a cream cheese filler in between two slices to make a small sandwich. These are “finger” food items, to be eaten with fingers and a cocktail napkin used for wiping fingers.

A serving tray with very, very small china or glass vessels (one or two swallow size) containing a cold soup, such as strawberry.

Serving trays with bite size desserts such as brownies, a variety of cheesecakes and homemade cookies, macaroons, cream puffs

Q. We usually start playing cards at 1 and we end and leave at 4:30-ish. So would it be too early if I invite them to come a half an hour early, we eat and we start playing cards at 1:30 but still try to finish by 4:30? Or should I invite them to come at noon? Would I still be able to call it An Afternoon Tea Buffet or do I need to change it to a “Tea Luncheon”?

A. I suggest you invite them to come one-half hour early and be seated to start playing cards as close to 1:30 p.m. as possible. You should then end at 4:30 p.m. “Afternoon Tea” remains the proper title of your event. Have fun!