Computer error sends vaccine appointment cancellations to hundreds in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Health Department experienced a computer error Sunday that inadvertently sent cancellation notifications to people with appointments to be vaccinated Monday.

Anyone who was scheduled for an appointment at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville on Monday should show up as scheduled, the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post.

The health department is working on re-contacting those who got the message to notify them of the error. More than 500 people had appointments.

Illinois moved to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Jan. 25. The following people are eligible in 1B: people age 65 and older, firefighters, law enforcement officers, 911 workers, security personnel, teachers, principals and school support staff members, daycare workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers and inmates, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and staff members at homeless shelters and women’s shelters.

However, the number of doses are limited. St. Clair County is prioritizing people who are 75 and older, followed by people who are 65 and older and first responders.

County residents can fill out the COVID-19 Notification for Vaccine Availability form online at health.co.st-clair.il.us to be added to the waitlist. You can also call the health department for assistance at 618-825-4447.