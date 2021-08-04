Governor J.B. Pritzker expected to announce new mask mandate for Illinois schools

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to to announce a universal masking mandate for Illinois schools Wednesday afternoon, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The new guidance would align with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to WGN 9 Chicago.

Illinois and much of the country are experiencing an increasing number of cases of the COVID delta variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of COVID.

Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks were recommended but not required for unvaccinated students and staff. In the wake of rising cases, however, they changed their guidance, recommending that all Illinois students and staff wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Pritzker will be joined by IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center in Chicago.

Prior to this, southwestern Illinois schools were setting individual mask policies for their students and staff. Most were allowing masks to be optional.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.