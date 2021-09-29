St. Clair County reopening a mass vaccination site in Belleville for COVID booster shots

The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville will reopen as a mass vaccination site for the COVID-19 booster shot beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Clair County health officials announced Wednesday

The site will be open for those eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The fairgrounds previously served as a mass vaccination site for the first two doses of the vaccine.

“Everything is coming along at the fairgrounds. We were down there today making sure everything’s ready. It’s going to be a site to see when it reopens next Tuesday,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Whitaker said during Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Added St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, “We look forward to the fairgrounds reopening. Just like old times.”

For now, the booster only will be for people who have had the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s six months after your second dose of Pfizer. It can be longer than six months, but not earlier than six months,” St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford said. “We strongly encourage appointments. As they become available, we’ll have those posted on our website.”

Blandford added they hope to hear something soon about the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. She also touched on what’s considered a “third dose” for certain compromised individuals.

“Now, there is something also called a third dose. It’s not considered a booster — it’s a third dose — for those who are moderately to substantially immunocompromised. So someone who’s had an organ transplant, is on immunosuppresive drugs, cancer treatment ... those individuals can get a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. We’re offering that at 330 W. Main.,” she said.

Below is a list of additional locations offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots::

Here are the booster eligibility requirements

People ages 65 years or older and people 18 and older with underlying conditions are eligible for the booster shot.

Frontline workers and people 18-49 years old with underlying conditions may be considered for booster shots as well, on a case by case basis.

According to the CDC, frontline workers include:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

People seeking a vaccine may visit www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby location.