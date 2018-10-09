Salaries for 12 more metro-east towns are available in BND’s Public Pay Database

Public salary records for 12 communities in the metro-east from 2017 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.
The records reflect salaries of elected officials and employees of Cahokia, Caseyville, Columbia, Dupo, Edwardsville, Lebanon, Maryville, Mascoutah, Millstadt, Smithton, Venice Township and Waterloo.
The BND has already added salaries for other cities in the metro-east, including Belleville, Collinsville, Fairview Heights and O’Fallon, among others.
The database can be found online at https://bit.ly/2wIyrlc.
The five highest annual wages went to the following employees in those municipalities:
- Edwardsville: Jeffrey Berkbigler, $131,140;
- Waterloo: Director of Public Works Timothy Birk, $115,642;
- Mascoutah: Former City Manager Cody Hawkins, $107,320;
- Caseyville: Police Officer Woodrow Hall, $107,096;
- Columbia: City Manager James Morani, $92,681.
Municipalities consistently spent the most on police salaries, with Edwardsville spending $4,743,140 and Waterloo spending $966,600. Lebanon, a smaller community, spent $562,758 on police salaries, and Millstadt spent $384,145.
Salaries for mayors included $19,999 for Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, $16,402.36 for Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, $14,040 for Caseyville Mayor Gerard Scott, and $9,600 for Mascoutah Mayor Gerald Daugherty.
The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.
Information from more municipalities will be added when the BND receives salary data through open records requests.
