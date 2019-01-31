Some St. Clair County school districts to remain closed on Thursday

Four school districts in St. Clair County announced they would remained closed on Thursday due to the weather.

Freeburg Superintendent Greg Frerking said in an email late Wednesday that the following school districts would cancel classes:

▪ Belleville Township High School District 201

▪ Freeburg 77

▪ Freeburg 70

▪ Smithton 130

▪ St. Libory 30

▪ Dupo 196

▪ Signal Hill School District 181

Schools had closed on Wednesday due to a Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency enacted its Emergency Operations Plan, as Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of the forecast and called the weather “potentially historic,” according to an AP report.

Temperatures are supposed to reach 30 degrees Thursday, the NWS forecast stated.