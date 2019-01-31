Metro-East News

Some St. Clair County school districts to remain closed on Thursday

By Hana Muslic

January 31, 2019 06:10 AM

The dangers of wind chill and frostbite awareness tips

The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur. Dress properly for the cold. If you feel pain or numbness, find warm shelter. If symptoms persist seek medical attention.
By
Up Next
The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur. Dress properly for the cold. If you feel pain or numbness, find warm shelter. If symptoms persist seek medical attention.
By

Four school districts in St. Clair County announced they would remained closed on Thursday due to the weather.

Freeburg Superintendent Greg Frerking said in an email late Wednesday that the following school districts would cancel classes:

Belleville Township High School District 201

Freeburg 77

Freeburg 70

Smithton 130

St. Libory 30

Dupo 196

Signal Hill School District 181

Schools had closed on Wednesday due to a Wind Chill Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency enacted its Emergency Operations Plan, as Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of the forecast and called the weather “potentially historic,” according to an AP report.

See KSDK 5 for a complete list of school closings.

Temperatures are supposed to reach 30 degrees Thursday, the NWS forecast stated.

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

local

crime

crime

  Comments  