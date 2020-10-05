Larry Trucano, 81, longtime Madison County Board member, dies a month before retirement

Madison County Board member Larry Trucano died Sunday at age 81, according to Collinsville officials.

Trucano, who also served as the Collinsville Township Road and Bridge Commissioner for the past 35 years, died Sunday at Anderson Hospital.

Trucano had a lengthy career in public service, working as a Collinsville police officer for 23 1/2 years, a member of the county board and a member of the Southwest Illinois Law Enforcement Board.

He was planning to retire from his current term on the county board, where his son Jim Trucano, who is also a Democrat, is running to fill his seat. He is running against Republican Ryan Kneedler.

A drive-thru visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 9 from 11-11:45 a.m. at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church at 150 Wilma Drive in Maryville. A private funeral service will follow Friday’s visitation that will be live streamed.

Trucano is the second Madison County Board member to die this year. Republican Clint Jones died in July. Jones’ seat was filled by his wife, Heather Mueller-Jones.