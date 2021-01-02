Illinois recreational weed sales on pace to top $1 billion in 2020 with room to grow

The year 2020 dawned with thousands of people lined up, some overnight, waiting to be among the first to buy legal recreational marijuana in Illinois.

As the long, strange year comes to an end, people are lined up at food banks, to get coronavirus nasal swabs and in some cases, to be among the first to receive a vaccine that may mark the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And people are still buying weed. Lots of it.

Despite the massive economic disruption wrought by the pandemic, 80 recreational cannabis dispensaries have opened in Illinois and business is on pace to top $1 billion in 2020, including medical marijuana sales.

The industry could get a lot bigger in 2021 with more municipalities welcoming weed retailers and 30 dispensaries yet to open under the state’s inaugural legislation. A planned lottery to award 75 new recreational licenses is also likely to move forward after the state agreed to give hundreds of unsuccessful applicants a second chance to qualify.

As dozens of new stores open on main streets and at malls across the state, customer demand is expected to be fueled by new users such as suburban soccer moms, seniors returning to marijuana and social drinkers ready to trade in their beer or wine for buds.

“The consumer segment grows by the ‘canna-curious,’ those that haven’t tried cannabis or need to be introduced to regulated products, becoming active consumers — not by existing customers upping the amount they are now consuming,” said Jason Erkes, spokesman for Chicago-based Cresco Labs, one of the largest marijuana companies in the U.S.

When Illinois legalized recreational marijuana Jan. 1, it allowed each of the 55 medical dispensaries to add adult-use sales at their existing location and open a second adult-use location, creating up to 110 dispensaries.

On day one of the recreational pot era, there were 37 dispensaries open for business across the state. That total more than doubled during the course of the year.

Illinois has licensed 80 adult-use dispensaries as of this week, according to Paul Isaac, a spokesman for the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates dispensaries in the state.

Filling the shelves at the state’s growing roster of dispensaries falls to 21 licensed cultivation centers in Illinois — marijuana sold in Illinois must be homegrown — with licenses for 40 smaller craft growers yet to be awarded.

Illinois generated nearly $106 million in combined recreational and medical marijuana sales in November, topping $913 million with one month to go in its first year of adult-use cannabis sales, according to the state.

The three largest Illinois marijuana companies — Cresco, Green Thumb and Verano Holdings — have a stake in the nascent business from seed to sale, and are all gearing up for explosive growth in 2021.

Ben Kovler, Green Thumb’s founder and CEO, projects Illinois will hit $140 million a month in combined sales in 2021, on its way to $250 million a month, or about $3 billion annually, as the market matures in the coming years.

Sales growth will come from new customers that look more like suburban seniors than sophomore stoners, Kovler said.

“It’s not a 20-year-old male with a bong in a dorm room,” said Kovler. “It’s a 50-and-over female — that’s the dominant new customer. My mom, and her cohorts, who are having trouble sleeping.”

Kovler said Green Thumb is targeting a broad demographic of new users, from seniors in need of pain relief to millennials seeking an alternative “social lubricant” to wine or beer.

Nearly 30% of people in states where cannabis is legal see weed as a replacement or substitute for alcohol, according to research firm Euromonitor, which projects legal cannabis sales to more than triple to $98 billion globally by 2025.

U.S. wine sales topped $72 billion last year, according to Andrew Adam, editor of the Wine Analytics Report. He said sales are projected to decline about 10% in 2020.

Kovler is concerned there won’t be enough weed to go around in 2021.

“You have to build more capacity,” said Kovler. “There is huge demand — like off the charts demand — and not enough supply.”

Green Thumb, which reported $157 million in revenue during the third quarter, operates 51 retail stores and 13 manufacturing facilities across 10 states, including two in Illinois. It has nine adult-use cannabis stores in Illinois, with plans to open its 10th in a yet-to-be-determined Chicago-area location in the first quarter.

One of Green Thumb’s competitors, Cresco, is already maxed out on retail locations in Illinois. The publicly traded company opened its 10th Illinois dispensary last week in Naperville, the maximum allowed under state law.

Three dispensaries have set up shop in Naperville alone this fall, with Verano launching a Zen Leaf store on Dec. 19 and Green Thumb opening Rise Naperville in October.

The southwest suburb initially rejected recreational marijuana sales in September 2019 before a majority of voters supported it in a March referendum.

Cresco manufactures, distributes and operates 20 dispensaries in six states under the Sunnyside banner. CEO and founder Charlie Bachtell said Illinois needs to open more dispensaries to grow its customer base and compete with the liquor industry, which has a much broader retail footprint.

“It’s still inconvenient,” Bachtell said during a recent cannabis investor summit. “You still have people that are driving an hour and a half in order to patronize one of these facilities.”

Cresco stands to gain from an increase in weed shops in Illinois, since its core business is as a manufacturer and supplier of branded cannabis products to other retailers. Cresco reported $153 million in sales during the third quarter, generating significant revenue as a wholesaler to more than 830 dispensaries across the country.

Cresco has 16 cultivation and production facilities in nine states, including three in Illinois. The manufacturing facilities in Joliet, Kankakee and Lincoln supply 25% of the Illinois retail cannabis supply, Bachtell said.

The other major player in the Illinois cannabis market, Verano, has four Illinois dispensaries, with plans to open stores in Evanston, Highland Park and Prospect Heights in the coming months. Bolstered by a previously announced merger, Verano is expanding to a 14-state operation, with eight cultivation facilities and 48 retail locations under the Zen Leaf and MUV brands.

Verano announced plans Dec. 15 to join Cresco and Green Thumb as publicly traded companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The companies are listed in Canada because weed is a still a federally controlled substance in the U.S.

Ascend Cannibas Dispensaries operates the metro-east’s first recreational retailer in Collinsville and has approval for another location in Fairview Heights in January of 2021. Jushi has two dispensaries in Sauget.

But the political winds are shifting, with four more states approving recreational marijuana in November. Weed is now legal in 35 states, including 15 that allow it for recreational use.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to support marijuana reform, if not full legalization, to help normalize the industry and fuel its expansion.

The U.S. weed market still has a long way to grow, with estimated revenues between $15.5 billion and $18.9 billion in 2020, according to the annual Marijuana Business Factbook. That would put Illinois at about 6% of total U.S. cannabis sales.

While marijuana companies seek to cultivate new consumers, the biggest boost in Illinois for 2021 could come from the 75 new retail licenses in legislative limbo. A planned lottery to award the licenses was put on hold in September after dozens of applicants filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were unfairly excluded from the selection process.

The licensing was supposed to incorporate social equity consideration such as minority or female ownership, military service and those who have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

In September, the state agreed to give applicants a second chance to qualify for the lottery, and the lawsuit was dropped, opening the doors to a new crop of dispensaries. The lottery date has yet to be announced, Isaac said.

“We’ll have 75 more stores to sell our products into,” Cresco spokesman Erkes said. “That drastically changes the demand structure of the state.”