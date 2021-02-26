Man killed in single-vehicle crash in East St. Louis

A man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday near Interstate-64/I-55 in East St. Louis early Friday morning.

According to preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the accident occurred . at 4:45 a.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on Illinois 3 and attempted to merge onto I-64 westbound/I- 55 southbound.

While merging, it struck the concrete barrier to the right side. The vehicle flipped over the barrier wall and fell to the ground below.

The vehicle came to rest, overturned, on the train tracks below the ramp. An unidentified male, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased on scene. There are no road closures.