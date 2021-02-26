State Police identify man killed in crash on interstate ramp near East St. Louis

Illinois State Police continue to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Friday near Interstate-64/I-55 in East St. Louis.

Timothy P. Mahon, 31, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene, ISP said.

According to preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the accident occurred . at 4:45 a.m. when Mahon’s was driving his 2017 BMW sedan northbound on Illinois 3 and attempted to merge onto I-64 westbound/I- 55 southbound.

While merging, it struck the concrete barrier to the right side. The vehicle flipped over the barrier wall and fell to the ground below.

