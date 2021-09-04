Community gathers at Red Bud High School to remember volleyball player killed by train

A photo of Lilly Vandeford, 16, of Prairie du Rocher, in her Red Bud High School volleyball uniform is being used for her obituary. Provided

Family members, classmates and community members gathered at Red Bud High School Saturday to remember Lillian “Lilly” Vandeford, a student and volleyball player who died after a train hit her car in Prairie Du Rocher.

A visitation and service were held for Lilly at the high school, a gathering Principal Alan Guehne said gave students an opportunity to grieve for a fellow student he described as “

“I think they (students) needed to get together and grieve but also hear a lot of positive and hopeful things about Lilly,” he said, describing a eulogy given by Lilly’s teacher Brian Boeving. “Despite the sadness, it was a positive celebration of this young lady’s life and a reflection of the positive person she was.”

“I think it was good for them to get together and remember those things,” he added. “This was a very energetic, very vibrant young lady and she deserves to be celebrated.”

A visitation was also held Friday at Pechaceck Funeral home in Red Bud.

Students at the school were invited to speak with members of a crisis team at the high school on Sunday and Monday of last week. Guehne said counseling will continue to be made available to students who are struggling with Lilly’s death.

He added that a candlelight vigil and balloon release were also held last Sunday by students and Lilly’s family.

Last week, Red Bud Community Unit School District 132 Superintendent Jonathan Tallman said the community was coming together in the wake Lilly’s death. He called the situation “devastating.”

“It’s a sad day for our district and our community,” Tallman said. “Whenever something tragic like this happens, it’s extremely sad. But the school district is going to do what we do best, and that’s come together as a community.”

Friends of Lilly have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help her family with funeral expenses. The goal of the campaign was to raise $10,000 for Lilly’s family. As of Saturday, more than $21,000 has been fundraised.

“On 8/27/2021, a beautiful girl lost her life in a very tragic accident,” the campaign description reads. “Lilly lit up everyone’s lives that she touched. She was always smiling and had a very positive outlook on life. She will be missed greatly as she had a positive impact on many peoples lives. She played volleyball for Red Bud High School and loved every second of it.”