Watch the press conference on plans to for a new production plant at MidAmerica Airport
Southwestern Illinois was greeted with major economic news on Friday morning: Boeing plans to build a new production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.
Boeing said the plant will employ about 300 people.
Boeing expects to produce more than 70 of the MQ-25 Stingrays for the U.S. Navy at a potential rate of one per month, beginning in 2024, according to David Bujold, program manager.
The BND provided extensive coverage of the announcement, plus a Friday afternoon press conference. Here is a video of the press conference in full:
This story was originally published September 20, 2021 7:00 AM.
