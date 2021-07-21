Highland Post 439 rallies from 5-run deficit to advance in Fifth Division Tournament

Things did not start well for Highland Post 439 in the opening game of the Fifth Division Tournament. But they ended well.

Thanks to a sixth inning eruption by the Post 439 bats and a strong relief outing from lefty Michael Feldt, Highland overcame a 5-0 deficit and posted a 14-8 win over Alton Post 126 on Tuesday night at Glik Park in Highland.

“We kicked the ball around a little bit and didn’t play our best defense but the boys were able to battle back with their bats,” said Highland manger Trent Carriger.

Alton struck first with a five-run surge in the top of the third against Highland starer Brayden Ramsey. Blaine Lancaster reached on an error to plate Post 126’s first run and Preston Schepers capped the rally with an RBI-sacrifice fly to give Alton a 5-0 lead.

Highland broke through against Post 126 starter Brady Salzman in the bottom of the sixth inning. Post 439 exploded for 10 runs in the frame as Aiden Duft and Josh Prusa keyed the outburst with a two-run single and a bases clearing triple, respectively.

Prusa scored on a John Walker RBI-single to close out the sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Feldt, who relieved Ramsey in the third inning, was stout the rest of the way, allowing just three runs in relief to pick up the win.

Highland (12-4) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in game two of the winners bracket at home against Grayville.