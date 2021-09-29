Highland girls tennis team takes down Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah

A 30-minute trip to Mississippi Valley Conference foe Mascoutah on Tuesday, Sept. 28, turned out to be a fun day and evening for the Highland girl tennis team.

Highland stumbled in the No. 1 singles match but rolled through singles and doubles play after that and cruised past the Indians 8-1.

The long match and trip were very worthwhile for HHS coach Matt Pellock and the Lady Bulldogs.

“Today was a good day for us and it helped give us a little better idea of how we can do in the conference since we hadn’t played a lot of conference (matches) like Mascoutah had,” Pellock said.

Highland improved to 6-3 in dual match play and moved to 1-2 in league action.

HHS fared very well in the singles flights with five match wins, including Katie Augustin, who won her match 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

“She was down in her first set and came back and won,” Pellock said. “Singles has been something she has been struggling a little bit in, so that was good that she was able to come back in the first set and play steady in the second (set).”

Addison Crask won her match with ease at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-3, while Sophia Fleming won the No. 4 singles flight 6-2, 6-3. Allie Rinderer lost her first set 4-6, then prevailed 6-5, and then won a super tiebreaker 10-8 to claim her No. 5 singles match.

“It was definitely a battle,” Pellock said of Rinderer’s match. “They had a lot of long points in that one because her and the No. 5 player for Mascoutah were just basically rallying back and forth trying to come up with an error on the other girl.”

Nicole Bluhm closed out the singles for the Lady Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 6. Lauren Herman had Highland’s only loss in singles, dropping a hard-fought 5-7, 2-6 decision at No. 1.

The strong singles showing was a pleasant surprise for Pellock.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to expect because Mascoutah has had some decent results in their conference (matches) so far and we had only played Triad and Waterloo. So this one is definitely going to be one where you kind of maybe get an idea of what the next couple of conference matches might be like, so that was a good sign,” Pellock said.

In doubles action, Highland was just as strong as Augustin and Herman led the charge at No. 1 with a 4-6, 7-6, 10-8 three-set win.

“It was a lot of extra tennis in that one and we played aggressive when we needed to and made some good shots when we kind of needed to and forced some mistakes when we needed to at the end. That’s kind of what it (the match) came down to,” Pellock said.

Crask and Fleming took the No. 2 doubles match 7-6, 6-3 and Rinderer and Maya Pollard completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

“Getting all three doubles wins will hopefully help our spots next week when we’re figuring out seeds (for the conference tournament),” Pellock said.

What’s next for Highland?

Highland returns to action at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Civic Memorial in a league match.

The Lady Bulldogs will wrap up conference play with a Senior Night home match against Jerseyville on Monday, Oct. 4, and then a home match-up with Granite City on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Highland then will compete in the MVC Tournament on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9.

Pellock believes the Lady Bulldogs are poised for success at the league tourney.

“I think to have Lauren and Katie get a win in doubles was big because the 1, 2 spots in competition haven’t been getting a lot of wins up there. That was definitely important for their confidence and if they have some confidence then hopefully that will trickle down for the rest of our team,” Pellock said.

