Citizens honored for life-saving heroics at O’Fallon City Council meeting

Three citizens instrumental in saving a suicidal man’s life during a stop on Green Mount Road at Interstate 64 were lauded for their help and honored by O’Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook.

Kevin Pliego, Nakia Thomas, and Logan White received Chief’s Commendations during the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday.

“Three people stepped up to do the right thing,” Van Hook said.

Thomas called 911 on March 6 after she spotted a man “having a mental crisis,” and sensed “something wasn’t right,” Van Hook said.

She discovered the man wanted to take his own life by jumping from the overpass. She offered words of encouragement, as did two men — Pliego and White — who stopped to help. Pliego actually pulled the man away to safety. They spoke to him about how valued he was as a human being, and that they loved him. They stayed with him until first responders arrived.

“I can’t thank you enough,” Van Hook said. “It could have turned out much differently.”

No Recommendation on Metro Alliance Board

The council rejected recommending an O’Fallon resident to be appointed to the Metro Alliance FC board of directors. Metro Alliance would have the final decision. There are four positions earmarked for O’Fallon residents.

Mayor Herb Roach had recommended Andrew Kulp, a local banker, to represent the city. His resume had been given to aldermen. Kulp, a senior vice president with Bank of America, is a former player for Alton Marquette High School and MacMurray College. He coached eight years for KiXX United soccer club.

Aldermen supported a motion by Alderman Dan Witt to delay the vote until decisions were made on the two soccer resolutions — on sports rental lease and memorandum of understanding. Afterwards, the motion failed to get support; therefore no action was taken.

Several aldermen remarked the city should not be involved in suggesting appointments for a private organization.

“We are not involved in the management of Metro Alliance. I don’t think the city has any say,” Alderman Jessica Lotz said.

“Andy is a great guy,” Alderman Nathan Parchman said, “but I’m not making the motion.”

“I don’t think we should even be voting on this,” Alderman Todd Roach said. “We should not be promoting one organization over the other.”

Yes to Fanning

The council approved the appointment of Melissa Fanning to the Historic Preservation Commission. She is a development director for United Way of Greater St. Louis, working out of the Shiloh office and managing efforts in Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In Location

Community Development Director Justin Randall had earlier explained that the Hi-Pointe Drive-In was originally approved for the old lumber yard at 531 U.S. 50.

“That deal fell apart and now they are relocating to the lot next to Dollar General at 630 West Highway 50. The original development of Dollar General included a retail center on the lot but did not include approvals for alcohol or a drive-thru. So, the plan has to be revised,” he said.

Both the Planning Commission and the Community Development Committee have recommended approval.

The Hi-Pointe Drive-In has two locations in St. Louis, and this site would be its first in the metro-east. They are part of the Sugarfire family of restaurants.

The mayor recused himself because his daughter-in-law is involved in the development. He asked the council to approve Alderman Kevin Hagarty as Mayor Pro Temp for this discussion and vote, which they did. Alderman Todd Roach left the Zoom platform after he recused himself because of his wife’s involvement.

In a 11-2 vote, the council advanced a planned use development for the Hi-Pointe Center on 1.47 acres. Final approval would be June 21.

Brandon McGraw from ICS Companies applied to construct a new 5,857-square foot retail building with a drive-thru and alcohol sales. The restaurant would be on a commercial site in the Fifty and Lawn Subdivision, just west of the Lawn Avenue intersection.

Additional landscaping along the east property line was recommended.

Alderman James Campbell worried about the high rate of speed cars travel there, and that neighborhood school age children walk to a bus stop. He recommended a sidewalk be considered in the future.

Ziggi’s Coffee

A new coffee shop will be in the Four Points Center near the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The national chain that started in Colorado in 2004 will have a drive-thru, separate walk-up order window and a small patio area for outdoor seating.

Dean Oelze of S.I. Strategy of Nashville, Illinois, plans to construct a 7,695 square foot retail building with five tenant spaces on the 1.14 acres at 207 Scott-Troy Road, which is south of the signalized intersection at Recplex Drive.

The Reserves of Timber Ridge

A zoning amendment for The Reserves of Timber Ridge West, located at Pausch Road and Flagstone Pass Drive, advanced for final approval June 21. Scott Blumberg presented a preliminary plat for the 96.65-acre, 117-lot subdivision north of Windermere Ridge.

The proposed development has a portion zoned agricultural and single-family residence and will require annexing 86.14 acres, also to be considered June 21. Seven acres will be designated rural residential.

Prior to approval, the developer will need to ensure the road improvements and entrance are designed to achieve adequate visibility and sight distances on Pausch Road.

Vaccination Station

A vaccination clinic will take place at O’Fallon Station on Wednesday, June 16, offering the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus, with a second shot follow-up Wednesday, July 7. The city is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health for both from 2-6 p.m., and people must register in advance by contacting Administrative Services Coordinator Greg Anderson at city hall at 618-624-4500.

“We’re seeing less and less cases, and the vaccine is helping. Let’s keep it moving forward in a positive manner,” he said.

Reopening Illinois

The mayor reported, with more than 67% of Illinois adults having received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% fully vaccinated, they are starting to see the positivity rate on COVID-19 testing drop below 2% in Illinois.

“With these positives developing, I am hearing that by the end of this week, the governor will probably lift most of the current restrictions on our businesses and on large gatherings. Even though some measures and recommendations will probably remain in place, for the most part, we will be returning to normal,” he said.

Cellphone Use

The mayor wanted to remind the council use of cell phones during a meeting wasn’t illegal but “probably not advisable.” He said it did not violate any laws, but it was best to participate in open discussion during a regular meeting rather than a side conversation via text.

Executive Session

After a 2 hour, 30 minute meeting, the council went into executive session to discuss personnel.