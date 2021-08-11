After soccer club controversy, O’Fallon’s new parks & rec director pledges transparency

As the new director of the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation department, Andrew Dallner said he is committed to transparency.

“As the department head for the Parks and Recreation department, I am very committed to providing the mayor and city council with accurate and up-to-date information on all aspects of what we do in parks and recreation,” he said.

“It is my goal to clearly communicate what, why and how we operate, so when a council member is approached in the community by a resident, they are prepared to answer questions about the department,” he said.

He replaces Mary Jeanne Hutchinson, who resigned after issues were raised regarding a merger between the O’Fallon Kixx United soccer program and Metro East Legacy to form Metro Alliance, which was announced April 6. O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said her last day was May 13, but no other details about her departure were disclosed.

Hutchinson has been named to the new organization’s board of directors as vice president.

The two clubs had worked on the merger for six months. Metro Alliance was expected to draw 800 youth to participate, ranging in age from 5-18.

Dallner was appointed acting director May 13, after Hutchinson’s departure.

Soccer Club Merger

What prompted more scrutiny of the merger was a letter from an attorney representing the soccer club Gateway Rush, which raised concern over field scheduling and unfair practices.

Details about a contract signed March 22 were not disclosed to city officials until later after legal action was threatened by Gateway Rush, which is a competing club.

At public meetings, including the June 1 committee of the whole and the May 17 and June 7 council meetings, local coaches and residents expressed concern about inequity in other clubs’ playing time, disparity in rental rates and conflicts of interest within the Parks and Recreation Department.

The department has come under scrutiny after a merger between the city’s Kixx United Soccer Club and Metro East Legacy FC of Belleville to form Metro Alliance was announced April 6.

Seeking transparency

The city started an internal audit.

Aldermen sought more transparency, admitting confusion on a series of events that have resulted in threatened lawsuits, misinformation and youth soccer players caught in a tug-of-war between local sports clubs.

The department worked on lease agreements and accommodating requests, Dallner told the council’s parks and environment committee.

After meetings and discussions with representatives, issues have been worked out for club practices and games scheduled at the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.

“It is patched up for the season. Teams have started to settle into their practice schedule and things seem to be running smoothly,” Dallner said.

Added O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, “Andrew was able to work out arrangements with both parties. The new Soccer Alliance now involves teams from three other cities in downstate Illinois, in addition to O’Fallon and Belleville.”

Dallner staying busy since starting new position

Since he assumed the role of acting department head, Dallner has been providing the city with detailed reports in an effort to create more transparency regarding operations.

“I would like to thank the city leadership, department heads, mayor and city council for all the support over the last few months. They have been great role models, advisors, mentors and friends, and I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Dallner, who has worked for the city since 2006, will now be responsible for the parks system, which includes 11 parks, miles of trails and hundreds of recreational programs for all ages.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of serving as the next director of Parks & Recreation for the city of O’Fallon. We will continue to offer a wide degree of recreational activities for the community as well as maintaining and growing our parks to the highest degree possible,” he said.

Roach made the appointment official Aug. 5.

“Andrew has worked as O’Fallon’s superintendent of recreation for a number of years, and he will be a tremendous leader of the department for many years to come,” Roach said. “Andrew has been with the city program for 15 years. He has a master’s degree and has served as superintendent of recreation programs, which includes over 500 programs at several of our parks. He has been heavily involved in our new Parks Department Master Plan.

“Many in the community already know Andrew through his work making O’Fallon’s recreational programming the best in the area.

The mayor was pleased with how Dallner is communicating with the staff.

“Andrew has demonstrated some good open communications with the parks staff, other departments, our schools and with the council during the last three months,” Roach said. “He received a round of applause at last night’s Parks and Environment Committee meeting.”

Background, duties

Over the years, Dallner has been responsible for all recreational programming, facility rentals, and office staff at the Katy Cavins Community Center.

Dallner has been a board member of the Illinois Parks & Recreation Association, where he represents the southern Illinois region.

As recreation superintendent, his duties included the management and supervision of the parks and recreation functions of the city. He provided professional assistance and recommendation to the city council.

He coordinated the city’s parks, park facilities, green spaces and recreation programming through subordinate staff and supervisor. Dallner also planned short- and long-range development of parks facilities.

Goals and Future Plans

Dallner said he is excited about completing the Park Master Plan and what’s ahead for the recreation department.

“We have been working on it for about eight months now and we have received many great comments from O’Fallon residents on what they want their parks to look like in the future,” he said.

“I am also looking forward to what my replacement will do with the recreation department. I have been leading the programs and activities for 15 years, and I am very proud of the accomplishments we achieved. However, change is good, and I can’t wait to see all the great events, activities and programs we will have in the years to come,” he said.

Dallner praised the department staff.

“I would also like to thank the parks and recreation team for their support as well. We are a great department full of dedicated employees who only want the best for our community,” he said.

More about Andrew Dallner

Dallner earned a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in science of recreation from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is also a certified parks and recreation professional through the National Parks & Recreation Association.

“I would like to thank my wife and family — none of this would be possible without their never-ending support,” he said.

Dallner currently serves as an assistant coach — a volunteer position — in the St. Louis Youth Soccer League.

Dallner can be reached at adallner@ofallon.org.