Public works, new child-focused business part of O’Fallon City Council action

Plans for water and sewer engineering services and amending zoning for a children-focuses business were among the actions taken by the O’Fallon City Council on Sept. 7.

Plans for a Blossom Play Café from Kimberly and Brian Lloyd, who have applied for a planned use for 2 Eagle Center, Suite 2 — which is currently zoned a community business district — have advanced for final approval Monday, Sept. 20.

The Eagle Center Office Park is located on the northeast side of U.S. 50, between State Street and Green Mount Road.

The Lloyds plan to convert the former medical office space to Blossom Play Café — an indoor play space, café and venue for birthday parties and parent-child classes.

The council agreed to pay $49,500 to HMG Inc. for engineering services related to the distribution system water quality improvements.

In the summer of 2019, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency mandated combined chlorine residual of 1.0 must be maintained in all active parts of the city’s water distribution system, doubling the previous required level.

Additional chlorine has been added over the past two years to maintain this required residual. At all times the chlorine levels within the system have been within the required levels. Over the past year, the city has utilized the water system model to determine if adjustments could be made that would allow for a more evenly distributed chlorine residual throughout the whole system.

It has been determined two additional chlorine booster systems should be installed at the Kyle and Seven Hills water towers. In addition, control valves should be installed at two locations in the existing system to better control the flow of water.

These improvements are in the FY22 water budget.

Additional engineering services

The council also approved engineering services for $45,100 to Gonzalez Companies regarding the North Madison storm sewer replacement.

This existing system within the Westbrook Subdivision needs to be replaced and is already part of the city’s capital improvement plan. However, the project is being moved up to the next fiscal year because of its need. Two other locations in the subdivision also need replacement.

The engineering funds are in the FY22 Prop S budget.

Special Event Permit

St. Nicholas Church has been granted a special event permit for its Comeback Party on the Parking Lot planned for 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on the parish grounds at 625 St. Nicholas Drive. This is a private event for parishioners, and will include a band playing live music, outdoor games and food. They anticipate 500 guests.

To serve alcohol, the church was told another request would need to be completed prior to the event.

The council approved a request from the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus to conduct a roadblock at the intersections of State & Lincoln and State & Smiley from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16.

Mayor’s Report

Roach thanked everyone who assisted with the recent O’Fallon City Fest, which returned after a year’s absence.

“All the reports indicate it was extremely successful,” he said, noting the committee would soon meet to begin working on next year.

They would see what could be improved upon for 2022, he noted, “to make it a little bit better.”

Roach also praised OTHS soccer player Andre Robertson for his recent display of sportsmanship in a game against Belleville West, when he came to the aid of an opponent stricken with a leg cramp.

“He took it to the next level,” the mayor said.

He said it was a reflection of the kind of people in the O’Fallon community, that they care about helping others.