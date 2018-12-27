Montgomery County man sentenced for sexually abusing 8-year-old in St. Clair County

A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor last year.

Michael S. Ritz, of Hillsboro, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on Thursday, State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said.

According to Kelly, Ritz sexually penetrated a then-8-year-old girl in unincorporated St. Clair County in 2017.

The case was investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim was brave in coming forward,” Kelly said. “This is a strong sentence from the court and will keep the defendant right where he belongs.”