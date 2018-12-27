Crime

Montgomery County man sentenced for sexually abusing 8-year-old in St. Clair County

By Hana Muslic

December 27, 2018 06:00 PM

Michael Ritz, of New Athens, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse on Friday.
Michael Ritz, of New Athens, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse on Friday. Provided
Michael Ritz, of New Athens, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse on Friday. Provided

A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor last year.

Michael S. Ritz, of Hillsboro, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault on Thursday, State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said.

According to Kelly, Ritz sexually penetrated a then-8-year-old girl in unincorporated St. Clair County in 2017.

The case was investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim was brave in coming forward,” Kelly said. “This is a strong sentence from the court and will keep the defendant right where he belongs.”

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

crime

local

crime

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  