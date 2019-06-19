Three men accused in string of metro-east armed robberies face more charges

First a pizza shop, then a bank makes two armed robberies in three days in Collinsville Days after a late night armed robbery at Marco's Pizza, police were investigating a bank robbery at GCS Credit Union. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Days after a late night armed robbery at Marco's Pizza, police were investigating a bank robbery at GCS Credit Union.

Additional charges have been brought against three men who are accused of committing a string of armed robberies in St. Louis and the metro-east earlier this year.

Jalon Moore and Garry Johnson, of St. Louis, and Larry Rhines, of Collinsville, were charged Wednesday in the Southern District of Illinois with conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies, two counts of business robbery, one count of bank robbery and using firearms to commit each of those robberies, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

According to the indictment, the men, all 22 years old, allegedly robbed a Sprint store in Fairview Heights on March 9 and a Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville on March 28. Moore and Rhines were also charged with the armed robbery of a GCS Credit Union in Collinsville on March 30.

The men are also under federal indictment in the Eastern District of Missouri for similar crimes stemming from a string of armed robberies of the following businesses in St. Louis:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mack Bar and Grill on Jan. 9

Jimmy John’s on Feb. 9

Subway on Feb. 17

Panda Express on March 18

Sprint on March 21

If convicted, Moore, Johnson and Rhines could be facing decades in prison. The conspiracy charge and individual armed robbery counts each carry a 20-year maximum term of imprisonment. Using a firearm in the robberies carries a mandatory minimum of seven years and is punishable by as much as life imprisonment, which must run consecutively to any other sentence.