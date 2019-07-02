Two more teens charged in killing of 13-year-old, accused of destroying evidence

20 kids ages 10 to 19 have been shot and killed in Southern Illinois since 2014 According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the national Gun Violence Archive, 532 children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Illinois in the last five years.

Two additional arrests have been made relating to the shooting death of 13-year-old Jaden Krauss in Centralia.

Southern Illinois Now reported Tuesday that Centralia police arrested two additional juveniles, a 13- and 15-year-old, for obstructing justice. Police said the two helped destroy evidence.

Centralia Lt. Greg Dodson said the department waited to arrest the two until after another 15-year-old suspect who admitted to shooting Kraus had been sentenced to see whether any evidence surfaced. The 15-year-old who shot Krauss was sentenced last week.

The teen who shot Krauss was sentenced to a maximum of up to five years in prison. However, juvenile detention officials will determine whether the full sentence will be served.

It was determined during the trial that the teen pointed a revolver with one live round at Krauss and two other teenagers in the room before eventually shooting Krauss in the head.

The two most recent suspects allegedly helped clean up Krauss’ blood in one of the rooms of the home where he was killed.

The pair were transported to the Marion County Jail where they await transport to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. They will appear in court Wednesday.



