Houston, Texas man charged in Granite City slaying, Madison County prosecutor announces

A Texas man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Granite City in August.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that Clyde Leonard, 37, of Houston, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and obstructing justice in connection with the murder of Ahmaad Nunley on Aug. 2.

Nunley, who was 30, was found early Aug. 2 at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. He and another victim had been shot multiple times and were taken to a hospital in St. Louis when Nunley died from his injuries.

Another man, Mantia Johnson, was charged in Nunley’s murder in late August. Both are being held in Madison County Jail.

“Lawless violence, like the murder of Ahmaad Nunley, will face strict prosecution in Madison County,” Haine said in a statement. “Our office appreciates all the law enforcement officials from across the country who worked to apprehend these suspects so they can face justice for Ahmaad’s death.”

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was launched following Nunley’s death to aid in the investigation.