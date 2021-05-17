Masks will still be required in Illinois schools, even if you’re fully vaccinated

While people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t be required to wear masks in many settings, updated federal guidance recommends that masks and social distancing still be required in schools for the rest of the school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Saturday that clarified schools should continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies, including universal masking and social distancing. Originally, the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people wouldn’t need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances or when state, local, or company policy requires masks.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 last week, but with the end of the school year fast approaching, those students are unlikely to be fully inoculated with the two-dose shot before summer break starts. Younger children won’t even have their first shot until the vaccine is approved.

More than 96% of Illinois students are in a school district with an either fully in-person or blended learning program, according to the latest data from the Illinois State Board of Education.

On Wednesday, ISBE will vote on a resolution that would require all schools in Illinois to offer fully in-person learning in the fall. Remote learning opportunities would be required for students who are both unable to receive the vaccine and under order to quarantine.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is the only one authorized for anyone under the age of 18. The clinical trials for both the Moderna-NIAID and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been expanded to include children.

More than 500 children between the ages of 12 and 15 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the mass vaccination site in Belleville, St. Clair County officials said during a briefing on Sunday.

Before the CDC updated its guidance, a spokesperson for the Illinois Federation of Teachers said it would follow CDC and Illinois guidance while working with school districts to ensure safety.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted Thursday that he would revise his executive orders to align with the new CDC guidance, but no changes have been made yet.

Masks are still required in St. Clair County. During a daily briefing Sunday, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said he hoped to know of any changes by Monday.