Services set for fallen Chester police officer

A Chester police officer will be laid to rest this week after he was killed in a car crash Friday night during a vehicle pursuit. The officer, James Brockmeyer, was 22.
A visitation and funeral service will be held in the Colbert Memorial Gymnasium inside Chester High School, where Brockmeyer went to school, according to an obituary.
The visitation is scheduled from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Welge-Pechacek & Pechacek-McClure Funeral Homes in Chester are handling the arrangements.
The obituary said Brockmeyer had been a police officer in Chester for 10 months. He was also a volunteer firefighter.
About 150 people attended a vigil for Brockmeyer on Saturday.
The Chester Police Department said in a Facebook post early Saturday morning that the crash that killed Brockmeyer happened about 10 p.m. Friday on Palestine Road in rural Randolph County, about two miles north of Chester. The officer was trying to stop a 2006 red Pontiac G6. Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said the driver of Pontiac was identified as 34-year-old Jason Michael Stoker. A warrant was issued for Stoker’s arrest. Stoker, of Chester, was charged over the weekend with aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
Authorities reported that they found the suspect vehicle on Sunday.
As of Monday morning, the state’s attorney’s office had not reported any update or arrest in connection to the fatal crash or pursuit. Anyone with information regarding Stoker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 618-826-548 or the Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171.
