16-year-old charged after MetroLink shooting near Casino Queen

The St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office charged a 16-year-old boy less than two weeks after a man was robbed and shot in the back at a MetroLink station near the Casino Queen. Authorities confirmed that two MetroLink shootings reported late last month in East St. Louis and Swansea were connected.
The suspect, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was being held in the county Juvenile Detention Center with his bail set at $250,000, Investigator Scott Toth said. He faces two felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Toth said both attacks in East St. Louis and Swansea were considered to be random, but in both cases, he said, the suspects all knew each other. Two 22-year-old men from East St. Louis were charged this week shortly after a man was shot in the face while waiting on a platform at the Swansea MetroLink station.
“It’s concerning, but at the same time it’s surprising because it’s a rare occurrence,” Toth said of the MetroLink shootings.
The sheriff’s office maintained that it believes the Metro transit system is still a safe service for the public.
The sheriff’s office said earlier this week that it had two people in custody in connection to the shooting that happened near the Casino Queen on Nov. 22. Toth said one person was released from custody on Thursday and was not charged, and the state’s attorney’s office issued charges for the other person, identified as a juvenile male, that same day.
Authorities said all suspects are currently in custody for both shootings. Toth said no additional charges or suspects would be expected.
The victims of both shootings survived, but their conditions were unknown to authorities on Friday.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments