Commission to discuss $4.28 million MidAmerica budget, parking lot expansion

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission on Thursday is scheduled to discuss the budgets for the Public Building Commission and MidAmerica Airport for 2017.
According to documents released ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the airport is planning $4.28 million in operating expenses in 2017, an increase of nearly $598,000 from the 2016 budget.
In the last year, the airport has worked to increase charter cargo flights. However, flights only occurred on a quarterly basis, airport documents say. MidAmerica did assist the Ningbo Lishe International Airport, in China, with two air cargo carrier negotiations, which are ongoing. Ningbo has completed a perishable center and certification process for food and pharmaceutical imports.
According to airport documents, next year, MidAmerica officials hope to work toward attracting another airline to operate out of the airport, serve as host for a scheduled cargo service provider for the Ningbo-to-MidAmerica route, and to market to new aeronautical services such as business jets and aircraft maintenance companies, among other goals.
Another parking lot expansion
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on an agreement with the engineering firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilly to provide professional services for a proposed parking lot expansion at a cost of $56,800.
According to airport documents, MidAmerica officials are looking to add 404 parking spaces in order to “provide adequate contingency to accommodate additional flights above what is already scheduled.” The preliminary estimated cost of the expansion is $861,000.
A Transportation Improvement Proposal project list includes a parking lot expansion of only 241 spaces, at an estimated cost of $664,000.
The 2017 expected peak of 21 flights per week is expected to equate to a demand of 1,018 parking spaces, which is 180 more spaces than currently exist, airport documents say.
Earlier this year, the airport completed a parking lot expansion to 838 parking spaces.
In other action
▪ ADA project: Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a Juvenile Detention Center and Probation Office renovation. The work is necessary to bring the buildings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Impact Strategies is set to carry out the project for $307,573 under the proposed contract.
▪ Sharing the runway with Scott Air Force Base: The Scott Air Force Base runway is scheduled to be unavailable from January through March, and the Air Force plans to use the MidAmerica Airport runway.
If weather is bad for Scott’s airfield grading project, the Air Force may extend the project through April, under a proposed agreement between the county PBC and the Air Force.
The Air Force will pay MidAmerica $40,000 a month for substantial use of the runway for takeoffs and landings, under the agreement. Under Department of Defense and FAA definitions substantial use is 300 landings or having a gross cumulative weight of 5 million pounds of government aircraft in one month.
▪ Consultant extension: The public building commission is scheduled to vote on an extension of a contract with consultant John Chang, who provides assistance with generating air freight between MidAmerica and international destinations, with a focus on Asia.
The proposed rate would be $12,000 over a six-month period, which is the same rate as Chang’s previous contract extension.
To attend
- What: St. Clair County Public Building Commission
- When: 10 a.m. Thursday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square, Room B-564, Belleville
Comments