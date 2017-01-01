Metro-East News

January 1, 2017 1:25 PM

Missing Millstadt woman found according to local agency

News-Democrat

Tracey Matthews Anticouni, 53, has been found according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency did not say if she was found dead or alive. Their Facebook post reads “Reference to the search for the missing female from Millstadt no further assistance is needed. She has been found.”

The sheriff’s department couldn’t be immediately reached for further information.

Anticouni went missing from her home in the 2700 block of Mullins Road in rural St. Clair County on Thursday. Deputies were following up leads Saturday morning that they received Friday night.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Water skiing in front of the Arch to raise money

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos