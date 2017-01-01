Missing Millstadt woman found according to local agency

Tracey Matthews Anticouni, 53, has been found according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
The agency did not say if she was found dead or alive. Their Facebook post reads “Reference to the search for the missing female from Millstadt no further assistance is needed. She has been found.”
The sheriff’s department couldn’t be immediately reached for further information.
Anticouni went missing from her home in the 2700 block of Mullins Road in rural St. Clair County on Thursday. Deputies were following up leads Saturday morning that they received Friday night.
