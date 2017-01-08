You get to knock your friends around for fun at this new business

Knockerball 618 has opened on the lower level of St. Clair Square.
The business, owned by George and Melissa Roethemeyer, of Granite City, opened its location at the mall in November. They previously worked festivals and have operated since the summer, Melissa Roethemeyer said.
“We did the fall festival season. We were busy,” Melissa Roethemeyer said. “We’ve been looking into getting into a location.”
The Roethemeyers have a lease that runs through March and an option to extend beyond that.
“If it keeps going like it is, we’re here to stay,” Melissa Roethemeyer said.
Melissa Roethemeyer said knockerball, where people step inside of large inflatable plastic balls and run into each other, can be great for anger management.
The couple can accommodate up to 10 players at a time in their 3,000-square-foot space.
Knockerball is open during mall hours, and people can walk in and play if there are no private events scheduled.
The cost is $5 for five minutes, and $8 for 10 minutes.
For more information go to knockerball618.com, or www.facebook.com/knockerball618, or call 618-726-7561.
Dandy Inn closing its doors
The Dandy Inn Pub and Restaurant in Fairview Heights plans to close its doors on Jan. 15.
The restaurant, which has been open for nearly 40 years, announced its planned closing on Jan. 2 on its Facebook page. Original owners Dave and Phyllis Daniels opened the Dandy Inn in April 1977.
Dandy Inn was built as a tavern in 1850 and took on a variety of forms, including a dance hall and general store since then, according to the restaurant.
Sears closing time
Sears Appliance and Hardware is planning to close its location at 653 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville.
Store employees could not confirm a closing date and referred questions to the corporate office, which did not return phone calls or emails seeking comment.
Kmart closing time
The Kmart locations in Granite City and Alton are set to close by the end of March, according to Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart. The closures were announced to employees Wednesday.
The stores are two of 150 Kmart and Sears stores across the country set to be axed by the spring. Employees at the local stores referred questions to corporate offices.
“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation,” Sears Holdings said in a statement. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years, and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success.”
Sears Holdings said eligible employees affected by the store closures will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.
Macy’s closing its doors
Macy’s in Alton Square Mall also will be axed, the retail company announced.
The Alton Macy’s is among 63 locations that will close in early spring of this year.
The closing of the 180,000-square-foot Alton Macy’s will eliminate 54 employees’ positions. However, the company said in a news release that many of the affected employees nationwide would be placed in other positions.
