Two new members to be appointed to county board

The St. Clair County Board on Monday is scheduled to vote on two appointments to its board to bring it back to a full 29-members.
St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern has proposed appointing Willie Dancy, of East St. Louis, to fill the term of Oliver Hamilton who resigned after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges for spending $40,000 of township money for personal expenses. Dancy will represent District 3 if approved by the board.
Kern has proposed appointing Susan Gruberman of Belleville, to fill the term of Angela Grossmann-Roewe, who was elected to the county’s board of review. Grossman-Roewe was the county board member for District 12.
Hamilton and Grossman-Roewe’s terms were slated to end in 2018.
In other action
▪ Contract renewal: County Board members are scheduled to vote on renewing the contract with Janet Linton, of the Belleville Animal Clinic, to be the veterinarian for the county animal services.
Under the proposed renewal Linton will be paid $19,200 for the year. In addition to the fee, among her duties is performing spay/neutering surgeries for up to $75 each for the county adoption center, performing pre-release exams for $16 per animal, and $55 for spay/neuter surgeries for pet population clinics.
Animal Services Director Jim Jacquot said the cost of having Linton as the vet is the same as 2016.
“She does a great job for us,” Jacquot said.
Return to BND.com for more on this story.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
To attend
- What: St. Clair County Board
- When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square, Room B-564, in Belleville
Comments