Man wanted in weekend Amber Alert arrested in Cahokia

A Missouri man accused of abducting his 9-month-old son last weekend was found in Cahokia on Wednesday.
According to a news release from police in Overland, Mo., Brian Pullen was arrested by Cahokia Police Department officers without any problems around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Assistant Chief Dennis Plew with the Cahokia Police Department said Pullen was found by FBI agents at a residence on Howell Avenue.
Plew said Pullen was held overnight in Cahokia before being transferred to the St. Clair County Jail on Thursday.
Pullen was wanted after an Amber Alert was issued in the early afternoon Sunday. Police said Pullen, 40, took his 9-month-old son, who is also named Brian, from a residence in the 2200 block of Woodson Road in Overland. Police said Pullen was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction. He is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon.
The child was found unharmed later Sunday afternoon. After the FBI, Missouri Highway Patrol and Overland detectives launched a manhunt, Pullen called a woman he knew and asked her to take the baby from him and call the police, according to Overland Police Chief Michael Laws. The woman called the police and met detectives at a Circle K gas station near Telegraph Road and Interstate 55 in St. Louis, where the woman handed the baby over to detectives, Laws said.
Pullen had been wanted since Sunday. An initial report indicated that Pullen might try to go to the Fairmont City area.
Pullen was to be held in Illinois while awaiting extradition to Missouri. He was charged with first-degree burglary and armed criminal action on Monday. His bail was set at $75,000.
