Employee killed in accident at U.S. Steel was Granite City man, 42

A 42-year-old Granite City man was the Granite City Works employee who died Sunday at the steel plant’s rail yard, according to authorities.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office said Timothy Dagon died Sunday at 12:31 p.m. at Saint Louis University Hospital. A medical examiner’s office employee on Tuesday said no cause of death could be released yet.
Investigators with the Granite City Police Department as well as the Illinois office of the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating Dagon’s death. A news release from the Granite City Police Department said the death appeared to be an accident. No details about what led to Dagon’s death had been released as of Tuesday.
The death is at least the third since U.S. Steel purchased Granite City Steel from National Steel out of bankruptcy in 2003. The first took place Feb. 3, 2005 when David M. Prengel, 46, was killed after being hit by a slow-moving train in the rail yard. The other was on Oct. 30, 2011 when Dennis C. Courtaway, 56, of Caseyville, was found at the top of a blast furnace. His death was ruled as a suicide.
Activity at the facility recently resumed after the plant was shut down in December 2015. More than 200 employees returned to work last month as U.S. Steel brought back workers to operate its hot strip mill. About 2,000 workers were laid off in the December 2015 plant shutdown.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
