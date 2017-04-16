Authorities release person of interest in 2-year-old’s death

A “person of interest” held in connection with the death of a Belleville toddler has been released from police custody, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
The person was in custody Saturday after a 2-year-old boy died Friday at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The person was released Sunday and no charges have been filed yet.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend first took the injured boy to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. The boy then was flown to a St. Louis hospital. Deputies went to 2622 Eastview Drive in Belleville shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to conduct an investigation, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the child.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said an investigation continues. Authorities investigated the home and conducted interviews, Fleshren said.
“The investigators will have to wait for the autopsy and pathology testing to be completed before a determination for cause and manner of death can be determined,” Fleshren said in an emailed statement Sunday.
Pathologists will determine the cause of death “based on the injuries the child received and whether or not those injuries are consistent with evidence and statements of those who were there,” Fleshren added.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office will then review the possibility of filing charges.
