Police in metro-east, St. Louis county search for convenience store robbers

Police in four metro-east communities and St. Louis County are searching for suspects in connection with five convenience store robberies that occurred over the weekend.
Convenience stores in O’Fallon, Troy, Maryville, Swansea and St. Louis County were robbed at gunpoint between Saturday and Sunday.
The robbers targeted the following stores — O’Fallon MotoMart at 8401 U.S. 50; the Troy Circle K at 536 Edwardsville Road; the Maryville Casey’s General Store at 2101 South Center St.; the Swansea Midwest Petroleum at 2400 North Illinois St.; and the QuikTrip at 10793 Page Ave. in St. Louis.
Police are searching for several suspects in the robberies with similar descriptions, though they have not yet said whether the robberies are related.
In Maryville, O’Fallon and Troy, police are looking for the following suspects:
- A skinny black male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. He wore a white shirt, dark jeans, red bandana around the lower portion of the face, white shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes. This suspect was armed.
- A heavy-set black male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 who wore a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, blue bandana around the lower portion of the face and white shoes.
- A skinny black male between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet who wore a black sweatshirt, black bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white and black shoes.
In Swansea, police are also looking for the following suspect:
- A skinny black male, approximately 5-foot-8, who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and tennis shoes. He also wore a hospital-style face mask.
In St. Louis County, police are searching for two suspects:
- A slim black male, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a black paisley bandana. He was armed with a black revolver.
- The second suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. He is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11, tall, slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and black tennis shoes, and a red paisley bandana.
The St. Louis Area Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the Swansea suspect’s arrest. The organization asked anyone with information to call 866-371-8477.
Anyone with information on the St. Louis County robbery can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
Police asked that anyone with information on the other metro east robberies contact the Troy Police Department at 618-667-6731, the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or the Maryville Police Department at 618-344-8899.
