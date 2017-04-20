Metro-East News

Free parking could end at MidAmerica Airport; daily fee up to $5 eyed

By Joseph Bustos

BELLEVILLE

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission on Thursday was scheduled to discuss whether to charge for parking at MidAmerica Airport, according to its agenda.

If the airport charged between $3 and $5 a day to park, it could bring in between $793,875 and $1.3 million annually. Currently people may park for free at the airport, which is in the midst of expanding its parking lot.

Commissioners will begin considering whether to put in place a parking and revenue control system by the late summer or fall of this year.

The commission also would need to determine what type of system to install. According to commission documents, an exit plaza recenlty installed in northern Illinois cost $650,000. The plaza included canopy lanes, three lanes of exit equipment, a small office for employees, and manned ticket booths.

To attend

  • What: St. Clair County Public Building Commission
  • When: 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Where: St. Clair County Courthouse Room B-564, 10 Public Square, Belleville

