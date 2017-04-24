‘Why are we so bad with money?’ New Baden student asks governor

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Surveillance catches Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' theft from museum Pause 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards 1:03 McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 1:13 Madison County works toward no-kill policy 0:30 Holten Meat employees vote on new contract 3:04 St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sues drug companies 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visited with students and teachers at New Baden Elementary School in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Their kindergarten teacher won a contest to get the governor to visit. dholtmann@bnd.com