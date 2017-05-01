Evacuations, closures and rescues: Flooding keeps Illinois, Missouri crews busy

The St. Louis region continued to struggle with flooding Monday, even as rains were replaced with a partly sunny sky.
Flooding caused road and school closures across the metro-east Monday, while drivers who ignored road closure signs kept first responders busy.
O’Fallon and Lebanon fire departments responded to a vehicle stranded in water Monday morning on Old Lebanon Troy Road despite a “road closed” sign, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. No one was injured.
Additional road closures were expected Monday in the metro-east, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation:
▪ Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Illinois 16 in Grafton
▪ Illinois 155 from Laurent Road to Fish Lake Road in Prairie Du Rocher
▪ Illinois 3 from Water Street in Chester to Cora is expected to close Monday or Tuesday.
The forecast calls for a break in the rain the rest of Monday and most of Tuesday, with showers back in the picture that night and Wednesday. Showers are likely midweek extending into Thursday, but the extended forecast calls for a clear and sunny weekend. The metro-east region saw 3 to 6 inches of rain from Friday to Sunday, while portions of southern Missouri saw six to 12 inches.
Gov. Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield on Monday to prepare state personnel and equipment for deployment if needed to help local emergency responders with flooding.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph said his agency is preparing for rivers to swell in the coming days.
“While the heavy rainfall and flash flood risks have subsided, we’re now focusing on river flooding that will increase in several areas throughout the week,” Joseph said in a news release. “We have been in close contact with our county emergency management partners for the past several days in order to best support their needs.”
At 11 a.m. Monday, the Mississippi River at St. Louis was at 34.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 30 feet. The weather service predicts major flooding this week.
Major flooding is also expected at the the Cuivre, Big, Bourbeuse, Gasconade, Meramec, Illinois and Kaskaskia rivers.
Here’s a list of flood levels at locations along the Mississippi River as of 11 a.m. Monday:
▪ Grafton: 24.8 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet. Moderate flooding is expected.
▪ Mel Price Lock and Dam in East Alton: 28.5 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. Moderate flooding is expected.
▪ Chester: 35.5 feet. Flood stage is 27 feet. Major flooding expected.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said there was no major flooding in the county as of Monday afternoon, but he said the agency continues to monitor the situation.
In Missouri, a 77-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon as he was observing rising waters near his home in Jefferson County, according to 5 On Your Side. An 18-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman died after their car was swept away in flood waters, CBS St. Louis reports.
A rising Meramec River in Missouri caused a mandatory evacuation in Valley Park, Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Missouri 141 at Interstate 44 was closed in that area. Interstate 44 was expected to close Monday night, according to KMOV.
St. Louis County police evacuating Valley Park precinct before Meramec crests https://t.co/hABUnWullb pic.twitter.com/4TOZd8xiDL— STLtoday (@stltoday) May 1, 2017
In Cedar Hill, Missouri residents of a mobile home park were urged to leave the area, KMOV reported.
Interstate 44 was closed between Lebanon, Missouri and Rolla, Missouri because of multiple flooded spots. Hundreds of other roads were closed statewide, and the Missouri Department of Transportation urged motorists to check their online traveler information map or call their hotline at 1-888-275-6636 to check on road conditions.
The Cuivre River topped its banks Monday, shutting down Missouri 61, according to the Lincoln County Journal.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued a state of emergency in the state Saturday.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports approximately 40 percent of levees north of St. Louis are built higher than their authorized height, possibly causing more flooding downstream.
Comments