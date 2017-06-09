Police seek child porn charges against dad in dead-girl case

Las Vegas police on Friday were seeking child pornography charges against the 34-year-old man whose 6-year-old daughter was found in a garage in Centreville.

Jason Quate, who was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on charges of sex-trafficking his wife and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute, is also the subject of an investigation after Belleville police found the decomposed body of his 6-year-old daughter, Alyssa, on Tuesday in Centreville.

Quate also is facing a charge of child abuse in connection with his treatment of his two surviving teenage daughters who were found in the home with injuries and signs of neglect.

The child pornography charge sought by police alleges Quate possessed pornographic material depicting children under the age of 16. Additional details about the allegation were not immediately available Friday morning from Nevada authorities.

Quate, formerly of Belleville, was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning in Las Vegas, at which time an attorney was expected to be appointed to represent him.

The case unfolded Monday evening when his 35-year-old wife went to a Las Vegas women’s shelter and told authorities her husband had prostituted her for the past two years.

She also told them where they would find the body of her 6-year-old daughter in a Centreville garage at 7201 Russell Ave. Police searched the garage and found the body of the girl in a bin with cat litter.

An autopsy for the girl was scheduled for Friday.

Quate’s wife was being held Thursday in a Las Vegas jail on a fugitive warrant stemming from an unrelated forgery case out of St. Clair County. Jail records showed she was being held pending a Monday court appearance as a fugitive on an out-of-state warrant.

She has previously been convicted of forgery, criminal trespassing and retail theft in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Belleville Police have said they believe the girl was killed in 2013 in Belleville, and then her body was dumped in the Centreville garage. As of Friday morning, St. Clair County authorities had not filed any charges in connection with the death of the girl. But St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly has said his office is coordinating with local police and St. Clair County authorities.

Quate, in media interviews from jail, has given conflicting accounts about what happened to the girl. In one interview, he said he thought his wife had given the girl up for adoption. In a subsequent interview, he said the girl accidentally choked on a piece of steak.

Kaley Johnson and Kara Berg contributed to this report.